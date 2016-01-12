On Sunday night, Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes with an off-color quip about Caitlyn Jenner. After calling the reality star a trans role model, the British comedian pointed out that she didn't set any high standards for "women drivers." (Jenner was involved in a fatal car crash earlier in 2015 that resulted in a lawsuit, which she settled for an undisclosed sum this month.)
The general response was somewhere between a groan and a giggle. But while Gervais's joke may have been a bit in poor taste, it was also just that: a joke. Plenty of viewers are unhappy about the comedian's choice to light up Jenner off the bat though, and since Sunday Gervais has been fielding criticism about that particular comment.
Well, he's done taking it lying down.
"Suggesting a joke about Caitlyn Jenner is automatically transphobic is like suggesting a joke about Bill Cosby is automatically racist," Gervais tweeted early on Tuesday. This one missive quickly became a mini-rant.
Viewer: I'm offended by a joke you made.
Me: So?
Viewer: You gonna apologise?
Me: No.
Viewer: Then I won't watch you again.
Me: Correct— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 12, 2016
In the future, everyone will be offended by me for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/sTiLO5p9w0— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 12, 2016
You have every right to be offended. Just don't cry when no one cares.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 12, 2016
Hosting The Globes has made me want to do a new stand up show next year. Now THAT'S when you're allowed to be offended. You whiney cunts :)— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 12, 2016
Fair point on all fronts — especially the one where Gervais points out that calling out a trans icon doesn't necessarily translate to transphobia. Still, we could have done without that particular callout, or the c-word for that matter. We know that's his brand of humor. But some things are better left unsaid.
