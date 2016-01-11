Quentin Tarantino didn't win an award, but he managed to rub the Golden Globes crowd the wrong way with his acceptance speech.
The Hateful Eight director got up to accept the award for Best Score in honor of his movie's composer, Ennio Morricone. In the process of honoring the 87-year-old Italian legend (and miscounting the number of awards Morricone has won) he managed to use the word "ghetto."
Tarantino made it clear that Morricone is his favorite composer. "But when I say favorite composer," he continued, "I don't mean movie composer, that ghetto, I'm talking about Mozart. I'm talking about Beethoven. I'm talking about Schubert."
The camera panned to the crowd during this little rant and Regina King made it very clear that she wasn't having it. It was a bit of a death stare — or a when-is-this-going-to-be-over stare.
But it was probably presenter Jamie Foxx's comment that seemed to read the room best, with his simple but smirky repeat of that word: "Ghetto?"
