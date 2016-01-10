Did you ever think you'd see the day when Big and Aidan were hanging out — without Carrie Bradshaw?
Carrie's two leading men were spotted together over the weekend in a mini-Sex and the City reunion sure to trigger an HBO Now binge.
John Corbett, who played Aidan, and Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big, both attended the Spotlight and Ketel One Golden Globes celebration at Bouchon in Beverly Hills, CA, on Friday night, reports People.
Corbett was in attendance with his longtime girlfriend, Bo Derek. The couple started chatting with Sharon Stone — because weird groups of stars always end up chatting at Hollywood awards-season functions — and Noth eventually joined in.
The foursome posed for a photo together, with Noth sporting a mustache that we're not 100% Carrie Bradshaw would be on board with.
Just last week, SATC star Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) dropped a major truth bomb when she revealed that all of the crazy sexcapades from the show are based on real events. And we've had several false alarms that a third SATC movie could be coming our way.
Only time will tell, but until then, enjoy the mini-reunion featuring Carrie's biggest loves.
