To put the cream to the test, we enlisted the help of Refinery29's Director of Product Marketing Benish Shah, who'd been on the hunt for a product exactly like this one. "I'm Pakistani/South Asian, so finding a color-corrector isn't an easy task," Shah says. "And there is no way I can go with only concealer — my undereye circles are too dark (yay, genetics and asthma!)." Shah has dabbled with the lipstick trick (she describes it as a "fail"). She currently uses a peach corrector, and was excited to try this version instead.While the sheer, slightly tacky texture took some getting used to, Shah was impressed. "It went on easily and rather sheer, so I had to build it on through two to three layers," she says. She followed up by carefully tapping concealer over it with a brush, saying, "It definitely works well, but requires patience." The result? Brighter undereyes with a smooth, natural look that even Shah's husband noticed. Will she be using it again? "Yes," she says without hesitation.Undereye circles aren’t the only issue Becca is setting out to fix. The correctors also come in shades of violet, to help with dullness; peach, for hyperpigmentation and less severe undereye circles; and green, to counteract redness. With other brands like Lancôme launching similar products this year, we're calling 2016 the year of color-correcting. (Buh-bye, contouring.)Backlight Colour Corrector in Papaya, $30, available at Sephora