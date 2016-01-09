Weddings can be an expensive venture, even for couples budgeting for the big day. Yet many brides dream of saying yes in a stunning designer wedding gown. Rejoice — that day has finally come!
For its spring collection, bridal retailer BHLDN collaborated with famed design house Marchesa's less expensive arm, Marchesa Notte, for five exclusive wedding gowns. The gorgeous dresses are being sold for a fraction of the cost of a couture Marchesa creation, making the label more affordable for many brides.
A couture wedding gown from Marchesa can run upwards of $12,000, according to Cosmopolitan. BHLDN, sister company to Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, is selling them for under $2,200. Now that's a bargain.
Advertisement
The gowns are beautiful, complete with the special attention to detail that Marchesa is known for. There's unique beading, embroidered lace, and even a classic gown with a fitted bodice.
Every bride deserves to feel beautiful on her wedding day. Donning a dress from a famed designer label will make that a reality for a lucky few.
Advertisement