Listeners of yesterday's episode of Marc Maron's podcast " WTF " were treated to a phone call between Marc Maron and fellow comedian Sarah Silverman. During their conversation, Silverman opened up about the "regrets" and "sadnesses" she feels around not having kids — as well as the messages she receives from people who think she should.Maron made the call to congratulate Silverman for her Screen Actors Guild nomination , Best Female Lead Performance, for her role as Laney in the drama I Smile Back, and the conversation quickly turned personal. "I'm 45 and I don't have kids and when you're a woman, I'm finding out you get so much pressure," Silverman shared. "I got two emails within the span of a week, two weeks ago, from people in my life...who just out of nowhere said 'you should really have kids' and 'I've been thinking about you.'""It's a sadness for me because I love kids. I ache for kids," she continued, "but I love my life more. You can't have it all; you really can't, unless you're a 'fun dad.'" This is a.k.a. the parent who can zoom into the house at the end of a day of doing what (s)he loves (as someone else does the child-rearing), and do nothing but light up the room.It's not that Silverman doesn't want kids: It's that she's not prepared to be the parent she'd want to be, and her candidness about the distinction is refreshing. "I don't have a lifestyle that's conducive to having kids the way I want to have kids, but that doesn't mean I have no regrets or no sadnesses about it," she adds.