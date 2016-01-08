We're all for putting effort toward a good cause. But this might just be TMI.
Lady Gaga and fiancé Taylor Kinney appear on the cover of V Magazine's upcoming pre-spring issue, which hits newsstands on January 14. Kinney took the selfie of the couple, who are not wearing any clothes but are definitely covered in paint.
"Why paint?" you may be wondering. Well, turns out that Gaga and her guy were actually getting busy on top of art supplies right before the photo was snapped.
"Since we first met," the singer explained, "Taylor's been painting and drawing all over me. Years ago, when we were secretly living in San Diego and crashing on the floor of a beach shack, we never wore shoes. He told me he wanted to make love to me on a canvas. And though he made many murals on my body in the wee, small hours of our stoked, gypsy mornings with our friends, for whatever reason we never got around to it."
They have now though — for a good cause. All proceeds from the sale of this issue will go to the Born This Way Foundation, which Lady Gaga founded with her mother in 2011.
By way of explaining why they chose to move forward with this particular image, Gaga said: "We made love on this canvas on a Sunday in Chicago. We made love amidst chaos. We talked about shootings. We made love amidst terrorism. And we talked about how people's hearts are also suffering all over the world as they watch and witness a swell of violence. We made love amidst violence." Whatever turns you on, guys, go for it.
Lady Gaga and fiancé Taylor Kinney appear on the cover of V Magazine's upcoming pre-spring issue, which hits newsstands on January 14. Kinney took the selfie of the couple, who are not wearing any clothes but are definitely covered in paint.
"Why paint?" you may be wondering. Well, turns out that Gaga and her guy were actually getting busy on top of art supplies right before the photo was snapped.
"Since we first met," the singer explained, "Taylor's been painting and drawing all over me. Years ago, when we were secretly living in San Diego and crashing on the floor of a beach shack, we never wore shoes. He told me he wanted to make love to me on a canvas. And though he made many murals on my body in the wee, small hours of our stoked, gypsy mornings with our friends, for whatever reason we never got around to it."
They have now though — for a good cause. All proceeds from the sale of this issue will go to the Born This Way Foundation, which Lady Gaga founded with her mother in 2011.
By way of explaining why they chose to move forward with this particular image, Gaga said: "We made love on this canvas on a Sunday in Chicago. We made love amidst chaos. We talked about shootings. We made love amidst terrorism. And we talked about how people's hearts are also suffering all over the world as they watch and witness a swell of violence. We made love amidst violence." Whatever turns you on, guys, go for it.
Advertisement