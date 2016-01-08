Demi Lovato Has Found An Inventive Tampon Hack

We love a good hack. We're just not sure we'll be trying this one out.
Demi Lovato's latest Instagram shows the pop star busting out her inner MacGyver. The problem? A runny nose. The solution? Um, a tampon.
The picture pretty much speaks for itself.
"When you snow mobile with a cold," the singer captioned the tasteful photo of her "nose tampons."
Lovato added that said nose tampons would be coming soon to her Devonne by Demi beauty line. That's probably a joke — but with this gal, you just never know. She has the confidence to stick some Tampax in her nostrils. Does anyone else?
