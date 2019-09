"Due to the overwhelming success of adoptions in our first few weeks, we have run out of cats," Catfé declared on its website.When Catfé reopens , it will have a new group of kitties looking for adoption and playtime. And while some cat enthusiasts have proposed that the cafe take animals from other shelters — it currently features cats from the British Columbia SPCA — Catfé has explained that's not an option."Our aim is to have anywhere between eight and 12 cats at the cafe, which will fluctuate as cats get adopted out and more cats arrive," Catfé wrote in a Facebook post . The cafe explained that shelters don't usually mix their cats with animals from other shelters, and the British Columbia SPCA sent over fewer cats than normal during the holiday season.