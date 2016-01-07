Zayn Malik may (or may not) be dating a supermodel. But that didn't keep him from describing his dream girl to Billboard magazine during a recent cover story interview.
So what qualities does the former One Direction singer prize? Well, chunkiness, for one. "I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas," the singer explained, also mentioning first and foremost that he desires a "challenge."
"I like a fuller woman," he added by way of explanation. After getting those very important physical attributes out of the way, Malik next moved on to qualities of the mind. "I enjoy an intellectual conversation as well, where someone can construct a sentence beyond what hair and makeup they're wearing, and talk about something political or about the world," he went on. "I like an opinion."
Okay, so... a couple things here:
1. We're pretty sure that "chunky" means "curvy," in this case. But zero points to Zayn for the semantic bait-and-switch. We're on to you dude: "Certain areas" likely equal T&A. You're not breaking any new ground here by saying you appreciate a full figure when you're really just referring to round "nice areas." We are not fooled.
2. Maybe next time you describe your ideal woman, start with her mind instead of putting it at the end of the list? Just a thought.
