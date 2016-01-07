Julianne Hough may be happily engaged to NFL player Brooks Laich now. But once upon a time, she was just a girl trying to get over a breakup with Ryan Seacrest.
Though Hough has been candid in the past about how hard it was to leave that love behind before, she revealed new insights into what she was going through during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.
"I definitely hated that everyone had an opinion about what I was going through," the actress, who is the mag's February cover star, explained. "At the time, I was constantly running and touring, which sometimes looked like I was totally fine and couldn’t care less, which wasn’t the truth. But it was my form of being able to deal.”
Eventually though, she got over it and wound up with Laich. The cute couple has an equally adorable origin story. "I did a horror movie that never got released," Hough told Cosmo. "I'm convinced the only reason I was meant to do that movie was to meet my fiancé. Six years prior, Teddy Sears, my costar, tried to invite Brooks — who was a good friend of his — to visit him in L.A. Brooks, who knows nothing about pop culture, joked, 'What are you going to do — hook me up with that Juicy Fruit starlet?'"
Yep. Hough once hawked chewing gum for a gig. If you don't believe us (or remember), we've included the commercial below.
So anyway, "[Blake had] seen the commercial and was like, 'Where do I meet a girl like that?'" Hough shared. "I was the girl in the commercial! Teddy remembered that comment and texted Brooks, 'You're never going to guess who I'm doing a movie with.'"
And the rest was romance history. Though apparently sans the phone sex.
