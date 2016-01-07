Although her roles have been on the more serious side lately, Jennifer Lawrence still knows how to make us laugh. In a video Q&A with Glamour as the magazine's February cover star, J Lawr touches on some very important, and hilarious, aspects of her personal life.
Like, her favorite curse word: She likes to get creative, as one does.
Like, her favorite curse word: She likes to get creative, as one does.
One thing she would secretly like to know about a potential date: dick size. "Cause it's a gamble! It's always a gamble. You don't know."
Her best food invention: Chili Pizza Sandwich, Southern-style, with noodles.
The actress does get serious when she touches on how much stronger she thinks women are compared to men. She says strength is the best quality women have.
Advertisement
"We have to deal with being sick once a month, and life goes on, and carries on," she said. "We are a lot more physically tough I think, than men, and we don't get a lot of credit for that."
Oh, and if anyone is curious about what scent J Lawr is sporting these days — it's Cabernet. "My signature scent probably is already red wine; it is always seeping through my pores."
Watch the full interview below.
Oh, and if anyone is curious about what scent J Lawr is sporting these days — it's Cabernet. "My signature scent probably is already red wine; it is always seeping through my pores."
Watch the full interview below.
Advertisement