We get it. Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can be super tough. But if these pups and this kitty achieve their goals, so can you. Once upon a time, these fuzzy little dudes were — we're sorry to say it — pretty unhealthy.
According to People, Cody the shiba inu weighed in at a whopping 104 pounds.
Cody's Transition! Also the pictures People magazine used for the story on him January 2016 :)Posted by Cody - The OverLoved Shiba Inu's Journey to Fitness on Tuesday, September 22, 2015
...while Kale Chips the beagle topped out at 83.
1/6/15 One Tail at a Time gets a photo from Sarah at the CACC Transfer Team of an obese Beagle. He was surrendered by his elderly owner and because he could barely walk, becomes urgent that day.Posted by One Tail at a Time on Sunday, January 11, 2015
And Skinny the orange tabby's weight crept up to 41 pounds. (Oh, the obese animal names! The irony of it all, right?)
Skinny - all 41 pounds of her - may be one of the largest stray cats ever found. The orange tabby is up for adoption in Texas. http://tbo.ly/RKACqP (via AP)Posted by TBO.com on Friday, September 21, 2012
They might have been pretty cute in roly-poly mode, but ultimately, being overweight was really hard on these animals' little bodies. Luckily, these days, each one is much leaner shape: Cody is down to 36 pounds, Obie to 23, Kale Chips to 41, and Skinny to 19.
(And it goes without saying: They're still super adorable.)
We showed you Cody's svelte side-by-side shot up above. The rest of the gang's after shots are down below — with the exception of Skinny, who you can check out on People, where this story first ran.
Kale Chips's weigh in was so special today that a picture just wasn't going to cut it. Check out his video announcement!Please "share" his video so we can all celebrate! :)Posted by Happy Dog Barkery on Saturday, April 18, 2015
