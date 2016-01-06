Vice President "Uncle Joe" Biden isn't quite President Barack Obama's anger translator, but he might be the "tell it like it is" translator. After the president announced executive actions on gun control Tuesday afternoon, Biden took to the internet to explain why this is the moment for gun control, and why the nation's youth is so important in the fight for gun control.
“You are the people who are responsible for the cultural changes that take place in this country," he said, in an interview with NowThis News. "And this is a cultural change.”
The executive actions, brought after years of failed attempts to push gun control through Congress, have drawn criticism from opponents who accuse Obama of infringing on Second Amendment rights. The president has repeatedly stated his intent to put what he calls “common- sense” gun safety laws on the books, but many are accusing him of trying to take away guns.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) released his own statement on the move, while Obama spoke to the press. “From day one, the president has never respected the right to safe and legal gun ownership that our nation has valued since its founding… [R]ather than focus on criminals and terrorists, he goes after the most law-abiding of citizens. His words and actions amount to a form of intimidation that undermines liberty,” the statement reads.
But Biden eliminated that contention. "[The president] blew away the argument that this has anything to do with violations of the Second Amendment."
Moments after President Obama announced executive action on guns, Vice President Joe Biden told us why they were tired of waiting for CongressPosted by NowThis on Tuesday, January 5, 2016
