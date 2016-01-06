Does Melania Trump Actually Disagree With The Donald's Politics?

Over the last few months, the Trump campaign has quietly brought out the big guns for winning over the public opinion: the women of the Trump family.
In the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Donald’s wife Melania discussed her husband's presidential campaign in a rare interview. Melania has been fairly reticent about publicly stumping for her husband, unlike Trump’s daughter from his first marriage, Ivanka, who has become the default female face of a campaign plagued with accusations of sexism. Back in December, Ivanka spoke to Town & Country about her father’s campaign, touting him as a “great advocate for women.”
Now, Melania’s beginning to break that silence. And it seems like she may not be thrilled about her husband’s politics.
“I’m choosing not to go political in public because that is my husband’s job,” she told the magazine. “I’m very political in private life… I follow from A to Z. But I chose not to be on the campaign. I made that choice.”
She also stated that she didn’t agree with her husband on everything, calling disagreement healthy in a relationship. “I give him my opinions, and sometimes he takes them in, and sometimes he does not,” she said. “No matter who you are married to, you still need to lead your life. I don’t want to change him. And he doesn't want to change me.”
Whatever her private thoughts may be, though, Melania is supportive of The Donald's campaign. “He is a great leader,” she said. “I just believe he has what it takes to be an amazing president.”
