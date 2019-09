Clark told The Huffington Post that his students had texted him over the winter break out of boredom, before suggesting they perform the dance. They met on January 3 and filmed the dance session in under two hours. Since posting the video on Facebook , it's already racked up more than 2 million views, and more than 58,000 shares.Clark was famously praised for his teaching methods when he appeared on Oprah , and he spoke about opening the Ron Clark Academy. He's also a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize "School should be exciting to them," he told The Huffington Post . "You've got to know who your kids are and show them that you care about their culture."Well done, Mr. Clark. Keep hitting the quan and killing the teaching game.