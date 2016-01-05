If there's a prize for America's coolest teacher, Ron Clark might have just won.
In a new viral video, Clark — along with several students from the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta — dance to rapper DLOW's "Bet You Can't Do It Like Me Challenge." The video begins with Clark and his six students, all in uniforms, counting down. And then, bam! The group nails the best dance moves from the song, including the milky rock, whip, and nae nae.
Clark told The Huffington Post that his students had texted him over the winter break out of boredom, before suggesting they perform the dance. They met on January 3 and filmed the dance session in under two hours.
Since posting the video on Facebook, it's already racked up more than 2 million views, and more than 58,000 shares.
Clark was famously praised for his teaching methods when he appeared on Oprah, and he spoke about opening the Ron Clark Academy. He's also a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize.
"School should be exciting to them," he told The Huffington Post. "You've got to know who your kids are and show them that you care about their culture."
Well done, Mr. Clark. Keep hitting the quan and killing the teaching game.
