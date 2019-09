Dobrev followed up the video with a shot of her in midair, making a heart with her hands and smiling for the camera. "Sending love and positivity from the top of the world," she wrote in the caption. Dobrev left The CW’s Vampire Diaries after the season 6 finale . And if her Instagram feed is any indication, she's been enjoying her newfound freedom with her boyfriend, Austin Stowell, and her friends, who apparently love making group yoga poses for the camera