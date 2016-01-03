

If celebrity New Year's Eve experiences were a competition, Nina Dobrev won. How? By jumping out of a plane in Hawaii and Instagramming her epic skydiving adventure.



"When I said jumping into 2016... I meant it LITERALLY," the Vampire Diaries star wrote in a caption for an Instagram post, which shows her tandem skydiving. Dobrev can be seen mouthing "Oh my God!" before the duo leap out of the airplane. She even does a somersault in the sky.

