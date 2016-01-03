If celebrity New Year's Eve experiences were a competition, Nina Dobrev won. How? By jumping out of a plane in Hawaii and Instagramming her epic skydiving adventure.
"When I said jumping into 2016... I meant it LITERALLY," the Vampire Diaries star wrote in a caption for an Instagram post, which shows her tandem skydiving. Dobrev can be seen mouthing "Oh my God!" before the duo leap out of the airplane. She even does a somersault in the sky.
Dobrev followed up the video with a shot of her in midair, making a heart with her hands and smiling for the camera. "Sending love and positivity from the top of the world," she wrote in the caption.
Dobrev left The CW’s Vampire Diaries after the season 6 finale. And if her Instagram feed is any indication, she's been enjoying her newfound freedom with her boyfriend, Austin Stowell, and her friends, who apparently love making group yoga poses for the camera.
