Looks like Barbie isn't the only one finding it hard to let go of 2015's most memorable pop culture moments.
Also in on the game is Australian comic Celeste Barber, who has turned her own Instagram feed into a hilarious tribute to the Instagrams we've loved and lost. From Kendall Jenner's hair hearts to Kim Kardashian's metallic bodysuit, Barber has made it her mission to recreate every ridiculously popular — and just plain ridiculous — photo of 2015.
“Some celebrities on Instagram seem to think we, non-rich, non-privileged people are idiots and believe that what they are posting is real,” Barber told BuzzFeed Life. “I wanted to try to show how ridiculous it would be for a ‘normal’ person to recreate some of these photos."
As you can see, the results are pretty much the visual equivalent of a Pinterest fail. But aren't they funny as hell?
Look below for some of the most amusing recreations. Guess we can should stop toying with the idea of a DIY take on that Kendall 'do.
