Also in on the game is Australian comic Celeste Barber, who has turned her own Instagram feed into a hilarious tribute to the Instagrams we've loved and lost. From Kendall Jenner's hair hearts to Kim Kardashian's metallic bodysuit, Barber has made it her mission to recreate every ridiculously popular — and just plain ridiculous — photo of 2015.“Some celebrities on Instagram seem to think we, non-rich, non-privileged people are idiots and believe that what they are posting is real,” Barber told BuzzFeed Life . “I wanted to try to show how ridiculous it would be for a ‘normal’ person to recreate some of these photos."As you can see, the results are pretty much the visual equivalent of a Pinterest fail. But aren't they funny as hell?Look below for some of the most amusing recreations. Guess we can should stop toying with the idea of a DIY take on that Kendall 'do.