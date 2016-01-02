On New Year's Eve, Celine Dion gifted the world a spectacular rendition of Adele's Hello. In her long-running show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Dion belts some of her classic tunes like "Because You Loved Me," but nobody expected her to offer such a stunning cover of Adele's ballad.
Before launching into the song, Celine called Adele her favorite singer and teased the audience about her appearing in the show.
“If I may, I would like Adele to be part of our New Year’s Eve,” Celine said. “So don’t panic, she’s not in the building. Do we need to change the battery in my microphone? It kind of lost it a bit. Adele, hello? Hello?”
What's most impressive is how well Dion has maintained her powerful voice. She still's able to hit notes and ad-lib like it's 1998.
This isn't the first time Dion covered an Adele hit. She sent fans into a frenzy when she sang "Rolling in the Deep" during a 2012 show.
Now, can we get Adele to return the favor by covering "My Heart Will Go On?" That would fulfill every music lover's fantasy.
