All work and no play makes Barbie a dull girl. Fortunately, the plastic doll has found a hilarious way to have fun.
The Instagram account A Doll World After All is using the Mattel babe to act out 2015's most memorable pop culture moments. It's so good, we're anxious for 2016 to get a move on and usher in more Barbie-worthy scenarios.
From Orange is the New Black to Justin Bieber's full monty, Barbie and her doll pals clearly had no shortage of material to re-create.
Here's the Miss Universe snafu.
Here's Cookie Lyon letting all hell break loose, and Justin Bieber just hanging loose. Was the censoring really necessary?
And last but not least, here's a shout-out to Adele. We guess Barbie draws the line at flip phones.
