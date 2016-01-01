Story from Spirit

Your January Horoscope, Revealed

The AstroTwins
Two steps forward, one step back? While January always kicks off with an extra shot of motivation, there are a couple of yellow lights flashing. Two planets — messenger Mercury and enterprising Jupiter — plunge into retrograde mode, insisting that we run our epic goals through a no-bullshit reality filter. Retrogrades can stall things, but they aren’t the Darth Vader of astrology. Use their force for all “re” activities: Reviewing, refreshing, refining, reconnecting. Jupiter’s backspin takes place in health-minded Virgo until May 9, making January a good month to try different fitness studios and detox from all the holiday indulgences. Mercury snaps back on track come January 25, so all that behind-the-scenes work will really pay off for our careers. And when the sun beams into team-spirited Aquarius on the 20th, rallying support will be a snap.

2016 is off to a seriously sexy start, too! Horndog Mars slips into seductive Scorpio from January 3 to March 5, ensuring that we’ll all stay warm this winter. Meow! Innerwear (and fetishwear, even) could become 2016’s surprise outerwear trend. And with a full moon in passionate Leo on the 23rd, the PDA could get OOC. Get a (red) room, people!

