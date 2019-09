Is This The Future Of Breast Implants?

When woman typically think of breast implants , what usually comes to mind are silicone gel implants: gel-like, round sacks reminiscent of waterbeds. But after the FDA placed a moratorium on them in 1992 (they were approved again in 2006 with new safety regulations), women hoping to augment their breasts became skeptical of the risks and options became limited. Saline implants were usually out of the question, because they felt more like water balloons moving back and forth in your body than stable implants. But there's a new implant that's hoping to solve all of these issues in one fell swoop. The Ideal Implant , created by Dallas plastic surgeon Robert S. Hamas , is basically a more natural feeling saline-filled implant. Dr. Hamas thought up the idea after a particularly bumpy airplane ride. "I had a scotch on the rocks and the plane hit turbulence and I noticed nothing spilled. My wife sitting next to me had a glass of water and it sloshed out," he told us. "And it got me thinking that maybe I could put something inside of a saline-filled breast implant to control the movement of the fluid, just like the ice cubes did with the scotch."He did just that. He conjured up the implant in '92, when the FDA ban came to the forefront, but it wasn't until '06 when he started to really get the ball moving. That 14-year gap was mainly due to the fact that companies had their hearts set on gels — regardless of the alleged risks. "I didn’t realize that from their business perspective, they already knew how to make silicone gel implants and they just wanted to get approval to make them...I was trying to come up with something better. And different. And improved. And they just weren’t interested in it," he says. "Literally, by accident, someone suggested to me, ‘Why don’t you start a breast implant company?,’ and it was sort of like, well, I kind of have to because it’s not going to happen any other way."From there, a number of plastic surgeons began investing in the idea, which helped fund the company. If all of this sounds too good to be true, there is a slight catch, according to The New York Times . For one, the Ideal Implant costs $1,500 a pair (not including surgical costs) which is more expensive than silicone implants. And two, the implant isn't readily available to everyone. The only people with access are the shareholders and 45 doctors that took part in the FDA investigation. But despite these slight setbacks, demand is still high, according to The NYT.