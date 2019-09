What To Know Before Getting A Boob Job

Once you decide on your aesthetic goal, your surgeon will work with you to decide what implants will help you achieve it. Here’s a primer on the terminology you’ll be hearing:You may have heard of saline implants, which are filled with sterile salt water (and are FDA-approved for those 18 and up) and silicone implants, which are filled with silicone gel (and are approved for ages 22 and older). Dr. Few says that silicone implants are the most common type in the U.S. and internationally, because they’re softer and give a more natural look — plus they’re less likely to break. Dr. Kao, who hasn’t done a saline implant in 12 years, agrees, and points out that the saline kind can create an awkward rippling effect under the skin.Know that implants come in different profiles (i.e., heights) and in round or teardrop shapes, and can be smooth or textured. Talk to your doctor about what you want your breasts to look and feel like.The surgeon has to create a pocket — either over or under your pectoral muscle — to insert the implant. There are three common areas for making the incision (and where you could have scars). The surgeon’s recommended approach depends on the size of the implant and your own anatomy. So, definitely ask your doctor about what type of scar will result after your augmentation, reduction, and/or lift. It can also depend on your skin quality: For example, stretch-marked or less elastic skin is more scar-prone.One approach is the periareolar way, which means the incision goes around the lower half of the nipple. Dr. Kao prefers this method because the eventual scar can blend in with the nipple. Plus, he says the nipple is “usually covered up” (although tell that to #freethenipple supporters). There’s the inframammary incision, which goes under the crease of the breast. Dr. Few says this technique is favored for women who tend to sag more in the lower half of the breast, so the scar is completely hidden. There’s also the transaxillary incision, which is in the armpit. This approach appeals to women with small areolas and not enough breast tissue to hide an inframammary scar. Dr. Fan specializes in this technique, which is typically more difficult to perform, by using an endoscope for more precise implant placement.There’s also a fourth approach called TUBA (short for transumbilical breast augmentation), which goes in through the bellybutton and is for saline implants only. While some surgeons do specialize in TUBA, it’s not as popular. Dr. Fan says there’s a higher risk of mispositioning of the implants and excessive scar-tissue forming (a.k.a. capsular contracture).A fat-transfer breast augmentation entails liposuctioning fat out of one part of the body and injecting it into the breasts. The doctors we talked to are divided on the topic. First off, it really only gives a moderate increase in breast size. But also, the patient needs to have enough fat to remove. Dr. Kao says that 90% of his breast work involves some form of fat transfer, and he uses a process called centrifugation to “purify” the fat. He points out that he needs to remove about three times as much fat as he needs to inject.“[Fat transfer] is still considered somewhat investigational, particularly in the setting of breast augmentation without the use of an implant,” says Dr. Talmor. She only uses fat transfer to support breast reconstruction surgery along with an implant, not for cosmetic augmentation. Dr. Few acknowledges that the process is still “controversial,” and he does not perform it because he’s waiting for more data on its long-term impact. He says that while the procedure is natural because it uses your own body’s fat and fluids sans synthetic foreign bodies, there are a few caveats. The first is aesthetic: Without an actual solid implant, fat itself can’t do any “lifting” to help sagging. Also, “there is a real chance of a significant portion of the fat transfer being absorbed by the body,” which can make the results look non-ideal.Candidates for a reduction usually have breasts that are so large and heavy that they cause pain to the neck and/or back, skin irritation on the undercrease, and/or extreme discomfort from bra straps digging into the skin. Also, unwieldy breast size can make it hard to exercise or engage in other physical activity — plus, there’s the underlying emotional toll and self-consciousness.Know that with a reduction, a permanent scar will result, so you should discuss the incision site and your scar potential with your doctor. There are three ways the surgeon would make the incision: around the areola, a “keyhole” or “racquet” shape around and under it, or an inverted T-shape around and above it (there are good pictures here ). Then, the surgeon will remove excess glandular tissue, fat, and skin, and, if necessary, remove and reposition the nipple and areola afterward.Younger ladies, listen up: It’s recommended to have a reduction when breasts are at the fully developed stage. Also, be aware that post-reduction breast shape may change later in life, especially if you get pregnant or experience drastic weight changes.Also called mastopexies, lifts tend to be favored by women who are experiencing sagging, drooping, enlarged areolas, and/or loss of skin elasticity. A lift involves raising the breasts by removing excess skin and tightening and shaping the breast tissue. The nipple will also be removed and repositioned, and, if applicable, the surgeon might take off skin around the perimeter of the areola. A lift won’t make your boobs bigger, though.Know that there will be visible scarring where the incision is made. The surgeon will make the incision around the nipple and along a line from the nipple to the base of the breast. “It looks like a lollipop pattern,” says Dr. Talmor.