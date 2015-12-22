Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In January

The start of a new year can bring all sorts of exciting things. You make resolutions to start better habits. Beloved TV shows return, and exciting new ones premiere. Artists drop new albums. Authors drop new books. That's probably not how they'd phrase it, but you get the idea.
There's one place, however, where January 1 can be a portentous date. That place, of course, is Netflix. The start of every month means the end of some movies and TV series' time on the streaming platform. We're here today to let you know of which ones it's time to let go. We know. It's so hard to say goodbye (to yesterday).
The good news is that these beloved shows and movies don't just disappear into the ether come January 1. As you probably know by now, it's more of a slow vanishing act throughout the month. Still, while you're making those 2016 plans, you should probably resolve to watch at least some of these classics before they're gone from the 'flix forever. Here's what's getting the cut. Please feel free to cry to the blue corn moon about it.
