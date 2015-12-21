Leighton Meester Covers Your Favorite Christmas Song & It's Perfect

Seated on the ground in front of a stocking-lined fireplace, playing an acoustic guitar with singer, songwriter, and friend Dana Williams, Meester sings a sweet rendition of Elvis’ classic “Blue Christmas.” Because, in case you forgot, Leighton Meester is actually a really talented singer.
It appears she may indeed have it all. She can play an epic mean girl, marry Seth Cohen IRL, have a cute baby girl with a badass name, and sing Christmas songs.
This video is also a good reminder that Christmas is quickly approaching — do you still need gifts? — and that a blue Christmas doesn't have to be so bad, at least when Meester is singing about it.
If you need me, I will just be listening to this song on repeat and daydreaming of an Adam Brody and Leighton Meester "Santa Baby" performance. Until then, for more Meester music in your life, here is a Fleetwood Mac cover.
It appears she may indeed have it all. She can play an epic mean girl, marry Seth Cohen IRL, have a cute baby girl with a badass name, and sing Christmas songs.
This video is also a good reminder that Christmas is quickly approaching — do you still need gifts? — and that a blue Christmas doesn't have to be so bad, at least when Meester is singing about it.
If you need me, I will just be listening to this song on repeat and daydreaming of an Adam Brody and Leighton Meester "Santa Baby" performance. Until then, for more Meester music in your life, here is a Fleetwood Mac cover.
Advertisement