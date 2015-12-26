

"The pillow had to be perfect; it had to feature a new shape that was comfortable, versatile, and inconspicuous to the outside world," Woodle told Refinery29. "Our next focus was to offer a beautiful hoodie that could transition from a day on the plane straight to the bar at night." Woodle met designers to make the hoodie a reality, Elaine Yue and Leah Hulon, "through six degrees of separation," he says.



Hypnos’ target demographic is millennials and those partaking in “new travel culture,” as Woodle puts it. “An increasing portion of the population are required to travel for work,” he says, as well as those making moves to visit family, say, or explore new corners of the world with those hard-earned vacation days.



The slumber-supporting hoodie is priced at $89 for relaxed fit pullover style, $99 for the fitted silhouette, $119 for relaxed-fit or fitted zip-up styles, and $139 for the woven jacket version. Early birds who crowdfund the project can get $20 to $45 off, depending on the style. In terms of eventual sales partners, Woodle cites retailers like Farfetch, “for the attention they offer small brands and boutiques,” Lyst, as well as American Rag, because of its “highly selective process and close attention to independent brands. Check out the below video to get a better sense of how the snooze-enabling pillow works.

