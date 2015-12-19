One elected official in Texas thinks political correctness has gone too far — and he's willing to use physical force to stand up for "Merry Christmas."
Sid Miller, a Republican and Texas' agriculture commissioner, wrote on Facebook that he "just might slap" anyone who wishes him "Happy Holidays." Miller believes that "Merry Christmas" is the only acceptable phrase to use in December.
Miller used a photo of a cowboy in front of a religious sign to prove his point. The sign in Miller's chosen image reads, "We will never take Christ out of Christmas." Many internet users were quick to respond to Miller's post by commenting "Happy Holidays" on the photo.
If one more person says Happy Holidays to me I just might slap them. Either tell me Merry Christmas or just don't say anything.Posted by Sid Miller on Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Of course, Miller's Facebook post misses the point. No one is asking Christians to "take Christ out of Christmas" — people who wish you a happy holiday season aren't trying to stop you from celebrating any specific holidays, even Christmas. Since the United States is a melting pot of people from various cultures and religious backgrounds, there's no reason to wish people a "Merry Christmas" if Christmas isn't a holiday they celebrate or get angry over someone else's cultural sensitivity.
Still, while it's generally nice to wish someone "happy holidays" when you're not sure of their religious background, Miller has made it perfectly clear that Christmas is his holiday of choice. Merry Christmas, Sid — and happy holidays, too.
