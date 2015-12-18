Despite having her hands full with an infant and a toddler, Kim Kardashian is still finding the time to connect with her fans. The new mom has been busy on the livestream front lately, and yesterday she checked in once again to chat about babies, Starbucks, and boobs. What else would you expect?



"My boobs look enormous — which they are," she joked. Nothing like pregnancy to amp up those curves.



Beyond that shocking revelation (cough), it was a lot of idle chitchat. The reality star weighed in on her favorite Starbucks beverages (she likes hot apple cider), gave Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit a shout-out, and offered a small glimpse into her post-baby lifestyle.



"I have just been chilling at home with the baby and being cozy in robes," she shared. "I have been loving life, just staying home, and not going anywhere."



She's also planning to livestream her workouts, so be sure to tune in. God forbid a single second of Kim K. time go undocumented!

