Prince William & Kate Middleton Share New Family Photo For Christmas

Want to pretend like you got a Christmas card from the royal family? Now's your chance.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a.k.a. Will and Kate, are wishing us commoners a happy holiday with a just-released family photo. It's not terribly Christmassy, but it is very sweet.
A new family photo - Merry Christmas from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/8d472rlXFW— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2015
Prince George looks playful in his go-to shorts and knee socks, while Princess Charlotte is clearly trying to make baby cardigans happen (spoiler: she's succeeding). Will and Kate look proud as can be, with good reason. This morning Kensington Palace announced that their son will start attending school next month.
The 2-year-old will attend the Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk in January. According to royal sources, the nursery is "looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery where he will get the same special experience as all of our children." Right.
There's just one problem with all this royal hoopla. Where on earth is Lupo the cocker spaniel?
