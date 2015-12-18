Sia’s New Song Comes With An Exciting Announcement

Australian singer Sia just released a new track called "Cheap Thrills" which — get this — was originally written for Rihanna.
Better yet, Sia made an announcement that will rev up fans. After five years without performing live — aside from the occasional televised performance, her face hidden — Sia will return to the circuit, starting with Flow Festival Helsinki’s 2016 edition.
The announcement on Flow Festival’s official site says it is “the first to confirm Sia’s return” to performing live after the singer-songwriter’s extended hiatus. Does this mean those of us who can’t book it to Finland for the fest will be able to witness Sia live elsewhere next year? Inquiring minds want to know!
Meanwhile, anticipation for Sia's new album, This Is Acting, is high. The new track released today, “Cheap Thrills,” puts a dub vibe to Sia’s signature electro-pop sound, leaving us to speculate what the rest of Acting will sound like.
For now you can satiate your Sia-related curiosity with her recent cameo on Transparent, for which the elusive performer loses her signature face-concealing wig. And you can listen to the new track below.
