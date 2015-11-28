Sia dropped the new track from her upcoming album This Is Acting on Friday, and we can't stop listening. Yes friends, it's even good enough to bump "Hello" from our binge-listening queue.



"One Million Bullets" picks up where the Australian singer's previous two album releases left off. Whereas "Alive" was a fist-pumping survivor anthem and "Bird Set Free" a heartfelt ode to you doing you, "One Million Bullets" is a romantic, if realistic, ballad of new love. In it, Sia doesn't take for granted what it can take to find someone worth keeping.



"I picked the wrong kind / time after time..." she sings, "But baby you're alright / Yeah baby I seen the light."



But Sia has wisened up and well knows that her love doesn't come for free. And if love is a battleground, she's ready to fight.



"I know that I'd take one million bullets babe / Yeah, one million bullets can come my way," she declares. "But I want you to know that, I'd take a million babe / How many would you take!?"



When it comes to brilliant new Sia singles like this, we'd take a million, too.