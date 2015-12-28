The Diet Ritual No One Talks About

Back in my apartment, clicking through dinner options online, I kept interrupting myself with thoughts of that night with Sydney. It had felt so fun and so icky, but more than anything it had felt necessary. It bonded us together as a team and bound us to the diet we’d start in the morning. And of course there was no greater taste than the food we’d soon be quitting.I called a local bistro and ordered my favorite burger with American cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and a side of fries. And onion rings. I was going to do it one last time. When my takeout arrived, I turned on Netflix, which suggested I might enjoy watching Fanny and Alexander. (Of course, I never would. I just couldn’t delete it from my queue, for the same inscrutable reason I couldn’t unsubscribe from The Economist.) I scrolled past TED Talks and ’90s Disney cartoons, finally settling on a 30 Rock rerun because the show felt like the right mix of silly and grown-up — and probably also because it stars a binge-eating woman. She’s a binge-eating woman who’s, like, a size 4, but Tina Fey can have that one.My food was there and then it was gone. I’d eaten every bite right down to the lettuce and flavorless tomato slice. I was stuffed in a familiar way, but I knew that tomorrow something would change. Something had already changed, and this dinner was the dying breath of something else. It was nostalgia on a deep, dark level. The child and teenager and young adult who’d gotten so used to this routine whispered, "Please, please don’t give up. Let’s eat more cheeseburgers and watch television and Google ‘Nutrisystem’ until we fall asleep."But I didn’t have it in me anymore, and the discomfort in my gut reminded me why. I didn’t want my life to be a series of nauseated spells or hunger pains. I wanted to turn off the television, or at least be able to turn off the television without worrying what might happen in all that silence. I finally had a real life in my hands and I wanted to hold onto it. That meant letting go of food. It wasn’t a new beginning. But it was a beginning nonetheless.