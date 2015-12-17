Story from Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian Just Pulled A Bieber Belfie Move (NSFW)

Erin Donnelly
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber are actually hooking up? Frankly, we have no idea. The two do, however, seem to share a common fondness for dropping trou and sharing it all on Instagram.

Kardashian's bare-bottomed photo shoot is much more polished than the belfie Bieber shared back in July. The mother of three flashes a bit of under-boob and her full moon in the black and white shoot, which is earning both raves and harsh reviews from her followers. Many are cheering on the reality star and her rockin' body, while others think the nudity is too much. Can't win 'em all!

We can only imagine what Scott Disick's thinking. Starting to regret running away with the ex, Lord?

