Mel C Sings A Spice Girls Song & Instantly Brings Us Back To The '90s

The Spice Girls will never leave our hearts even thought they may not have been in our thoughts for quite some time. (That is, if you don’t count Victoria Beckham popping up every day or so.)
So when Sporty Spice, aka Mel C, dropped by Chris Evans Breakfast Show at BBC2, we didn’t know what to expect.
Her cover — is it a cover if you perform a former group song as a solo artist? — of “Too Much” reminded us of how great the Spice Girls were. Her voice is instantly familiar, and will instantly bring you back to 1997.
Whenever we hear “Spice Girls” we think back to the October Rolling Stone profile in which Backstreet Boy A.J .McLean said, "The Spice Girls tour has been this idea bouncing around for the past year and a half, and it's something we're still talking about."
Now, as then, we’re all in. Anything to get Spice World back together before David Beckham’s next birthday.
Maybe this Mel B Instagram is a hint? Only time will tell.
