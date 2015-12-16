On December 10, Larycia Alaine Hawkins, a professor at Wheaton College (the one in Chicago, not the one in Massachusetts), published a Facebook post disclosing that she would begin wearing a hijab. Hawkins isn't Muslim, and, in fact, explained that donning the head scarf worn by some Muslim women would be a part of her Advent Worship, a time before Christmas that some Christians observe. Hawkins wrote that wearing the hijab was an act of solidarity with Muslims as culture becomes increasingly Islamophobic.



She explained, "I stand in religious solidarity with Muslims because they, like me, a Christian, are people of the Book. And as Pope Francis stated last week, we worship the same God. But as I tell my students, theoretical solidarity is not solidarity at all. Thus, beginning tonight, my solidarity has become embodied solidarity. As part of my Advent Worship, I will wear the hijab to work at Wheaton College, to play in Chi-town, in the airport and on the airplane to my home state that initiated one of the first anti-Sharia laws (read: unconstitutional and Islamophobic), and at church."