Being a close personal friend of Taylor Swift's sounds amazing, but a little stressful. What can Swift's besties possibly get the pop star who has everything? One answer, according to Blake Lively, is an edible homage to Swift's adorable felines. The madames themselves, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, appear perched on top of a pumpkin pie Lively gave Swift for her birthday. Well, in miniature facsimile, anyway.
Swift shared a photo on Instagram of the celebratory confection, which is adorned with the message "Happy Thanksgiving Birthday." Swift captioned the pic, "Blake wins at birthday pies. @blakelively I honestly can't stop laughing rn." Of course, "wins" is likely being used here as a turn of phrase. But here's hoping Swift actually held a birthday bake-off.
Swift shared a photo on Instagram of the celebratory confection, which is adorned with the message "Happy Thanksgiving Birthday." Swift captioned the pic, "Blake wins at birthday pies. @blakelively I honestly can't stop laughing rn." Of course, "wins" is likely being used here as a turn of phrase. But here's hoping Swift actually held a birthday bake-off.
Advertisement