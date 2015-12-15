Story from Food & Drinks

You Can Order These Adorable Cat Marshmallows Just In Time For Christmas

Elettra Wiedemann
Photo: Courtesy of Felissimo.
We’re down to the wire, people! The holidays are right around the corner, and if these 99 gifts under $99 aren’t quite hitting the mark for your loved ones, ask yourself these three questions:

1. Do said loved ones like marshmallows?

2. Do they love adorable cats? (If they don’t, maybe reconsider friendship?)

3. Do they like chocolate-filled things?

If you answered "yes" to any of the above, then search for your ultimate gift no more: These adorable puffy-cat marshmallows from Japanese retailer Felissimo are all you need. You can order them here. Called “Nyarshmallows” (“nyan” in Japanese means meow), these little fluffy treats retail at $22 for 12. When you add in international shipping costs, it looks more like $30, but I am going to argue it’s worth it if you can swing it!

P.S. I know what I am getting my associate food editor extraordinaire, Zoe Bain (a.k.a. biggest cat lover in the world), for Christmas...
