Joe Jonas' Inbox Is Filled With Naked Pictures

If you’ve ever had the urge to DM Joe Jonas some nudes, you’re not alone. In an interview with Us Weekly, the former Jonas Brother and current Jonas brother dished on the messages that he’s received since his split with Gigi Hadid.
So what’s in his inbox?
"A lot of nudity," Jonas, 26, said. "You don't know. And you’re like, ‘Oh let’s see what's going on in here.’ And then it's like, 'Oh! That’s a penis.'"
DMs are a really dark place reserved for true weirdos or your friends that are sitting at a computer and too lazy to reach for their phones. If you’re going to send a celebrity a DM, keep three things in mind. One, don’t do that. Two, don’t be a weirdo. Three, really don’t do that. We as a culture need to band together and leave the celebs alone. Unless you’re reaching out to DJ Khaled with directions. Apparently he needs them.
Check out the rest of the video for an amazing Adele shirt, Tove Lo talking about the most heinous DM she’s ever received, and Tinashe with her own Twitter horror story.
