If you've ever wanted to see a five-week-old polar bear cub sleeping, you'll love this.
The Columbus Zoo has posted a video of its baby polar bear cub sleeping and dreaming, and she is ridiculously adorable. The zoo explains in the video's description that the sounds she makes while sleeping are signs of "contentment," though we can only imagine what she might be dreaming about.
The cub, who hasn't been named yet, was born on Nov. 6. Her mother, Aurora, gave birth to two cubs at the Columbus Zoo, but one of them passed away, the zoo announced on Nov. 12. The zoo's Facebook post noted that polar bear cubs only have a 50% survival rate in their first few weeks of life.
While her sibling died, the second cub seems to be doing quite well. She weighs a little over 4 pounds and is 16 inches long, and her eyes have started to open. The Columbus Zoo also said that the bear is starting to stand on all fours. For now, though, we're content to watch her sleep.
POLAR BEAR CUB UPDATE: The cub is 25 days old today and continues to do well. The hand rearing team stays with her 24...Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday, December 1, 2015
