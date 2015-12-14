North West Has Sent Her First Tweet

It's official: The acorn doesn't fall far from the tree.
North West has proven that social media prowess is in her DNA. The 2-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sent her first tweet yesterday. It's pretty much what you'd expect from a kid who is still in diapers.
No use of the letter k? Grandma Jenner will not be impressed. We are, though. That bad boy got 13,000 retweets and 21,000 favorites. Get that girl a social media director!
Mama Kardashian was quick to clarify that the nonsensical tweet came from her daughter, but we're still not ruling out a pocket dial. Can we at least get an emoji next time?
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
