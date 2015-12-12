I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart for loving me and my music, everything I have today is because of you. Always remember that if you work hard and dream passionately you can accomplish something so fantastic it's actually beyond your imagination. That's how I felt today. I'm living in a fantasy so amazing, not even on my best days as an artist could I have envisioned it. 🤘🏼

A photo posted by The Countess (@ladygaga) on Dec 11, 2015 at 6:32pm PST