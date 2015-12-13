18 Things I Learned Backstage At Jingle Ball

Annie Georgia Greenberg
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Jack Pearce.
Growing up, there was one item that was on my holiday wish list every single year: tickets to Jingle Ball. You know, the mega-concert thrown by Z100 (Tri-state, represent!) and iHeartRadio with big-name headliners you could never imagine in one place. Yep, that one. So when I got the chance to go backstage at last night's Madison Square Garden bash and talk to the acts and presenters as they arrived, I jumped at it.

Posted up, phone in hand, I spent the night snapchatting with celebs as they arrived on the red carpet. I met Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony, and even Dr. Oz. And, okay, maybe I spent a little time wandering off a little to snap some of the lesser-seen images of the night, too. Think: craft services, the control station, and Fetty Wap's throne.

The result? A whole new idea of what it takes to throw one of these annual ragers. Of course, I snapped photos to report back on what I learned. Ahead, peep the pics from Jingle Ball you haven't seen — and can't see anywhere else. Oh, and Selena, call me.

More from Music