Miley Cyrus Dresses Like A Baby, Hates Baby Talk

Miley Cyrus, our most interesting pop star, is back with another video from Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz In the video, directed by MC & Diamond Martel, Miley dons a bonnet, dress, and pacifier as she breaks down the breakdown of a relationship with a man who won’t stop baby talking to her. As she plays with a rubber ducky in a sea of bubbles, Miley deconstructs how things were good before the unnamed man started with “the super-cutey shit.”Baby talk: It ruins relationships. With everyone except dogs, we suppose.We’re not sure who the guy is — Miley says he’s way nicer than her “last dickhead” — but it would seem to be, based on the timing of the song’s release, Patrick Schwarzenegger . Maybe their PDA was too much Miley’s always been one to bare her emotions. And everything else for that matter . And we love how honest she is in all of her art. This isn’t exactly the “Pablow the Blowfish” video for sheer emotionality, but we love the insight.However, a recent question has been raised by Instagram: Is the video’s release related to someone texting her “I love u”