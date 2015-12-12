Miley Cyrus Dresses Like A Baby, Hates Baby Talk

Miley Cyrus, our most interesting pop star, is back with another video from Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz.
In the video, directed by MC & Diamond Martel, Miley dons a bonnet, dress, and pacifier as she breaks down the breakdown of a relationship with a man who won’t stop baby talking to her. As she plays with a rubber ducky in a sea of bubbles, Miley deconstructs how things were good before the unnamed man started with “the super-cutey shit.”
Baby talk: It ruins relationships. With everyone except dogs, we suppose.
We’re not sure who the guy is — Miley says he’s way nicer than her “last dickhead” — but it would seem to be, based on the timing of the song’s release, Patrick Schwarzenegger. Maybe their PDA was too much?
Miley’s always been one to bare her emotions. And everything else for that matter. And we love how honest she is in all of her art. This isn’t exactly the “Pablow the Blowfish” video for sheer emotionality, but we love the insight.
However, a recent question has been raised by Instagram: Is the video’s release related to someone texting her “I love u”?
