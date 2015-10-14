Miley Cyrus getting naked isn't really news. But, Miley Cryus naked onstage next to The Flaming Lips? Now that's something you don't see every day. But, apparently, it is a real thing that is happening.
Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne announced via Instagram that his band will be playing a show with the "Wrecking Ball" singer during which everyone onstage will perform in their birthday suit.
The impetus for stripping down? Coyne explained that the concert will be part of an upcoming video for Cyrus' track "Milky Milky Milk," off her recent Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz album. According to Coyne, while the musicians are performing naked onstage, “milk (well, white stuff that looks like milk) [will be] spewed everywhere.” Well, that sounds...gross. But, also very Miley.
If you're hoping to bare all and partake in this concert-cum-nudist experience, you might have to attend all six shows that Cyrus is performing in November and December, because — as of now — no one is saying which concert will rain the white stuff. So, for all the lactose intolerant Miley lovers out there, we just want to emphasize right now: This might be the right tour to skip.
