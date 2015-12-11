Meet Dennis the dog. He's pretty adorable, right?
Well, poor Dennis apparently had a hard time finding his forever home. Why? Well, because this cute canine's cross-eyes apparently made him less desirable to potential adoptees, according to the Daily Mail. (We think that's totally insane. If anything, his eyeballs makes us love him more.)
Fortunately, about a year ago, Liz Parkes and her partner happened upon Dennis and decided to take him home, where he would become a brother to their other pup. Happy endings all around! Now that you know the story, ogling cute pictures of Dennis will be all the sweeter.
