"The T-shirts are an initiative with Advanced Style to combine forces and create a statement piece," she says. "Ari actually heard [the phrase] 'Old is the New Black' from Linda Rodin , who he was shooting, and we turned it into a cry of war. I've always made statements and messages in my collection with humor and irony, and the T-shirts were a way to reach out to all the ladies so they could feel they were part of a club. They've become quite a movement, and it makes us very happy. The ladies always write to say they wear them with defiance. They are cool T-shirts for cool ladies, and we are plotting much more for them so they can rule the streets."But how is it that a simple set of graphic tees can set off such a revolution, one that focuses on the taboo of blending age with style?"Women don't age the same way that they used to," Karst says. "They rebelled in the '60s, and nothing much has changed. We age how we have lived. So, if you were wearing jeans, sipping Coca-Cola, and listening to Elvis Presley at 20, there's a chance you won't forget that. The classic old lady stereotype is disappearing with the dinosaurs. I've recently dressed a lot of artists in their late 60s, which means a lot, because they grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s and are very rock 'n' roll. And they still have a wild New York life. It's nice: Nothing changes."