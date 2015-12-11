15 Pivotal Fashion Lessons We Learned In 2015

Fashion's big conversations of 2015 really spanned the gamut, and as the year winds down, we're taking a moment to recount the stuff we couldn't stop ranting and raving about in the past 12 months.
How many seasons is too many? What constitutes "too young" in this industry? (And while we're on the topic of age, is there such a thing as too old?) Do plus-size shoppers have access to the retail experiences they want and deserve? From "inappropriate" dress codes and genderless clothing to the #BalmainArmy, there was a lot to ponder in 2015. Here are 15 major fashion news happenings that dominated our dialogues this year — and the lessons we learned along the way.
