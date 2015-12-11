Supermodel Gisele Bündchen gave viewers an inadvertent tour of the East Coast estate she shares with husband Tom Brady (and their littles), in a two-minute Chanel fragrance ad.



In the video, Bündchen gracefully walks the grounds clad in a wheat-colored blanket — that we're sure is very expensive. She strolls around barefoot. She lays her face in the leaves. She sensually whips her hair back and forth.



She softly hums and plays the guitar — which up until this moment was not a thing I knew Gisele could do. But of course she can, she's Gisele.



Take a look below.