Hillary Clinton Releases Never-Before-Seen TBT & She Looks Just Like Chelsea

Spoiler alert: The photo is Clinton as a schoolgirl and we have to say, she looks exactly like Chelsea. Text the number and see for yourself.Clinton’s campaign has been the definition of surefooted thus far, flying just under the radar enough to maintain visibility without generating controversy. There’s this ad highlighting her record promoting her role in fighting for LGBT equality . And her essay in Billboard about women in music was spot-on . She’s also come out in favor of medical marijuana and laughed off Trump’s suggestion that she’s wearing a wig Is it possible that Hillary is kind of cool? Maybe not, like, Obama cool. But mom cool? We’re open to the possibility.