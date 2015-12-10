Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer gave birth to a pair of healthy identical twin girls this morning. This was Mayer's second pregnancy; the 40-year-old tech leader also has a three-year-old son, Macallister. Taking to Twitter to share the news, she said the whole family is doing great. The Mayer clan has not yet revealed the twins' names.
Mayer announced her pregnancy in September, and despite the growing industry trend, she does not plan to take a full maternity leave — a decision that's drawn some ire from critics. Following a healthy, uncomplicated pregnancy, Mayer plans to take only two weeks off before heading back to the office.
Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, also gave birth just a few weeks ago. Zuckerberg plans to take two months of paternity leave.
We wonder if the Zuckerberg baby and the Mayer twins will have playdates. Would such an epic gathering of infant tech heirs be the most powerful playdate in history?
Zack and I are excited to announce that our identical twin girls were born early this morning. Our whole family is doing great! @zackbogue— marissamayer (@marissamayer) December 10, 2015
